HSHS hospitals recognize National Trauma Awareness Month

Trauma does not discriminate. It is also unpredictable. Staff at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals want to remind community members about the importance of getting immediate treatment for trauma-related injuries and emergencies.

May is designated as National Trauma Awareness Month to provide support to survivors of traumatic injuries and recognize trauma team members for the skilled care they provide, often at a moment’s notice.

“Trauma remains the No. 1 cause of death for those under the age of 45,” explained Tyler Bowe, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ trauma coordinator. “Our team is equipped with the expertise and resources to provide patients the life-saving care they need no matter what type of trauma or emergency comes through our doors.”

Trauma is defined as a severe injury caused by a physical force, such as a vehicle crash, gunshots, knife wounds, falls, battery or burns.

“Nurses, doctors and other specialists need to function in a high-stress, often chaotic environment while staying calm and level-headed,” says Bowe. “Our emergency room team collaborates closely with many other departments to provide seamless, yet rapid response to triage and treat patients.”

The following are the most common traumas treated at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals in 2021:

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Causes of Trauma

Falls 51%

Motor vehicle crashes 38%

Bicycle crashes 5%

ATV crashes 1%

Machinery-related accidents 1%

All other 4%

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Causes of Trauma

Falls 38%

Motor vehicle crashes 34%

Motorcycle crashes 9%

Penetrating injuries 3%

Pedestrian vs. vehicle crashes 3%

All other 13%

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, is a Level III state-certified trauma center. It is open 24/7 with board-certified emergency room physicians and nurses who are specially trained to care for patients with a variety of medical, surgical and trauma-related emergencies. For more information please visit the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Emergency Services webpage.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 Hwy I, Chippewa Falls, is the only state-certified Level IV trauma care facility in Chippewa County and provides highly skilled care 24/7. For more information, please visit Emergency Services on the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital website.

