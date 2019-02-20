Join HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ 3D Community Health Body Mind Spirit for an event for those whose loved ones are battling alcohol and other drug addictions. The event is Monday, Feb. 25, at 29 Pines/Sleep Inn & Suites Conference Center, 5872 33rd Ave, Eau Claire. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m.
William C. Moyers, the public advocate for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, will share his own story to highlight the power of addiction and the promise and possibility of recovery from it. During his talk, Moyers will address problems and solutions related to alcohol and other drug issues facing families, including the opioid epidemic. Learn what you can do to influence the next generation.
Moyers has appeared on Oprah, Larry King Live and Wisconsin Public Radio. He’s the author of New York Times bestseller “Broken: My Story of Addiction and Redemption.”
The event is free, but registration is required by calling 715-717-6565 or online at www.SacredHeartEauClaire.org/Events-Classes. Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate at the event.
