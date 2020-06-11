HSHS hospitals update visitation policies, allow more visitors

Hospital Sisters Health System hospitals throughout Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire are amending their visitor policies in response to the declining cases of COVID-19 in many regions of western Wisconsin.
“We understand how important it is for our patients and their loved ones to be able to connect, and we thank everyone for their understanding during what has been a very challenging time for all,” Andrew Bagnall, president and CEO of HSHS Wisconsin, said. “As we move forward in allowing for more visitors, we continue to take every step possible to keep our patients and colleagues safe as COVID-19 still exists in our communities.”
The updated policies include:
- All adult patients now many have one designated person as part of their care team.
- Emergency department patients may have one support person.
- Patients nearing end-of-life will have special arrangements made on a case-by-case basis.
- All outpatient services patients may have one person with them during a test/procedure.
- Patients having surgery may have one support person with them.
- Pediatric patients under 18 may have one parent or guardian present.
- Obstetrical patients may have one support person.
- Doula support and L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital behavioral health patients will meet visitors in the open milieu at each location.
All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, including having their temperature checked immediately upon arrival. In instances where a visit is not possible, HSHS encourages the use of phone calls, text or video chat.
HSHS also urges community members to never delay or forgo seeking medical care, especially in an emergency even as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
“All facilities in HSHS hospitals across Wisconsin – from our emergency rooms to our operating rooms – are safe and we are well-prepared to serve your health-care needs,” Bagnall said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.