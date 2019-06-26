HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals recently announced that Laura Baalrud has accepted the role as Director of Community Health for the two hospitals.
Baalrud has served at the two hospitals since 1977, most recently as Community Health Educator 3D Community Health: Body.Mind.Spirit, a service line of the hospitals.
She was instrumental in the development of QPR: Question, Persuade, Refer – an education initiative for both adults and students; and has implemented the first Mental Health First Aid community education series in our region. Both programs have reached thousands of individuals in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.
Baalrud leads the Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership (CHIP) community coalition and is the point person for community benefit reporting for both hospitals. In her tenure with HSHS, Baalrud has served as director of volunteers and director of food service, both at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital.
“We’re thrilled to have Laura in this expanded role,” said Sommer Miller, Vice President of Strategy Development and Implementation at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals. “Her passion and dedication toward improving the health of our community is apparent and her experience, knowledge and strong community connections offer exciting opportunities for the future of our Community Benefit team.”
