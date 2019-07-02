HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are pleased to announce that Lisa Laatsch has accepted the role as director of marketing for the two hospitals. She began her role July 1.
Prior to joining HSHS, Laatsch led marketing efforts in the western region for Marshfield Clinic Health System. She also has held leadership roles with the American Cancer Society locally. Laatsch is an active member of the Association of Community Health Improvement and the Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development.
Laatsch has a bachelor’s degree in design and resource management from the University of Connecticut, and a MBA from Tampa College in Florida.
“The breadth and depth of Lisa’s marketing and leadership experience make her perfect for this role,” said Sommer Miller, vice president of strategy development and implementation at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals. “We’re excited to have her on our team.”
