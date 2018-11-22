HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Foundations have joined the global “Giving Tuesday” effort and ask the community to consider donating to Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals on Tuesday, Nov. 27. On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, charities, families, businesses, community centers and students around the world come together to celebrate generosity and helping others. Giving Tuesday represents a global day dedicated to giving back.
"When our community members give back to the health care ministry of Hospital Sisters Health System, 100 percent of every dollar donated goes directly to serve local patients and their loved ones. People partner with us to serve the underserved in our communities — those for whom health care isn't easily accessible,” said Ann Kaiser, director, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Foundations. “Donors are a vital part of our ministry, and we're so grateful for every person who helps us to help others."
Giving Tuesday is held annually after the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To kick-off the holiday giving season, the Foundations at both hospitals are asking people to give back in impactful ways.
Financial contributions are vital to the healing ministry of both Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals. The two hospitals’ Foundations were established to advance the mission of the hospitals to provide health care to all and carry the hospitals’ values and traditions for future generations. By giving to the local foundations, you can be assured that your donation is making a difference for patients, their families and the community.
