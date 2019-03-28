HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital recently name Toni McCutcheon as program director of the hospital’s Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine. She began her new role March 4.
McCutcheon comes to the hospital from Indianhead Community Action Agency, Inc. in Ladysmith, where she served as director of community services. Prior to that, she served as an analyst with Caterpillar Forest Products, managed the logistics and procurement departments for Holiday Kitchens, served as manager of administration with Ozaukee County Public Health Department, and more. McCutcheon has a bachelor’s in business management from Concordia University in Mequon.
“Toni has a strong background in management and operations of large, federally-funded, grant-assisted programs, including home care, in-home skilled nursing facilities and other community services,” said Andrew Bagnall, president and CEO, HSHS Western Wisconsin Division, which includes HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals. “We’re excited to have her on our team.”
