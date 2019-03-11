Babysitting is a great way for youngsters to earn money and learn essential traits to prepare them in life. Do you have a child who’s ready to take the babysitting plunge? Make sure they receive proper training by having them attend a babysitting class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on either Saturday, March 30, or Saturday, April 6, in McDonald Hall on the lower level of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital (2661 County Highway I).
The course is for ages 11 and older and is being coordinated by the Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. The cost is $10 and includes lunch and materials. An instructor will prepare participants to be effective babysitters by covering feeding, diapering and basic first aid.
Attendees will also learn how to provide safe activities and choose age-appropriate games. Babysitting skills will be learned through discussion, video presentation and hands-on learning stations.
Registration is required. For more information or to register, call the hospital’s Volunteer Services at 715-717-7439 or visit https://www.stjoeschipfalls.org/Events-Classes.
