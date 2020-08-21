 Skip to main content
HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital awards six $1,000 local scholarships
HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital awards six $1,000 local scholarships

Scholarship winners

Pictured from left-to-right: Maria Friedel, Jan Docksey (Volunteer Partners Scholarship Chair), Keyton Solberg, Toni McManus, John Wagner (President and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital), Alissa Benson, Jillian Filtz, Mary Rose Willi and Alexis Zenner (Volunteer Partners President).

 FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

The Volunteer Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, an auxiliary group dedicated to advancing health care and hospital initiatives, has chosen six students to receive $1,000 scholarships.

The Volunteer Partners group has been awarding scholarships for more than four decades to local students who plan to or are already attending school for a degree in a health-related field.

The 2020 scholarship recipients include:

  • Alissa Benson (UW-La Crosse)
  • Jillian Filtz (UW-Eau Claire)
  • Maria Friedel (Chi-Hi graduate, plans to attend Winona State)
  • Toni McManus (Ottawa University online)
  • Keyton Solberg (Chi-Hi graduate, plans to attend Viterbo University)
  • Alexis Zenner, Chi-Hi graduate, plans to attend UW-Eau Claire).

Mary Rose Willi, president of the Volunteer Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, said it’s important to support students because they are the future of health care.

“We are so excited to help pay for part of their education with these scholarships,” Willi said. “Our group of volunteers is dedicated to raising money for important causes like this.”

Proceeds from annual fundraising efforts, such as the steak fry and book sales, are used to fund the scholarships.

