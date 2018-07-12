HSHS Western Division is warning the community to be wary of scam phone calls.
The hospital system announced Thursday that several community members have received phone calls from numbers that appeared to be from HSHS Sacred Heart in Eau Claire.
The caller told those answering the phone that a loved one had been airlifted from the hospital, and now the person answering the phone would have to pay the bill via credit card or by calling the number that appeared on the caller ID.
HSHS Western Division warned community members that this is a practice the hospital would never do.
“This is a scam. HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals would never call with critical information and ask family members to pay,” the hospital system’s press release stated. “If a loved one was injured and in the hospital, HSHS colleagues would call family members and ask them to come to the hospital immediately, or give more information about where that loved one was taken.”
The scammers appear to be using caller ID spoofing to display a HSHS Sacred Heart phone number, the hospital system added.
More information on phone scams can be found on the Federal Trade Commission’s website at https://tinyurl.com/q77f6vw.
