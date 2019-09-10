Huffcutt Concrete LLC officially opened its new facility in Lake Hallie on Tuesday, a $20 million project that plans to add 150 new jobs during the next five years.
“Huffcutt’s new automated precast wall panel boasts technology and manufacturing processes never before seen in the U.S.,” said Brian Seubert, Huffcutt president and CEO. “This technology will bring quality and service to a new level, elevating innovation in precast. We are excited to bring a broad range of employment opportunities to the Chippewa Valley.”
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is authorizing up to $1.25 million in state income tax credits to support the project during the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Huffcutt will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period.
“In addition to the jobs created by this expansion, this project will allow Huffcutt to take advantage of a growing market and increased demand for its products,” said WEDC chief operating officer Tricia Braun. “The new facility also will bring modernized technology and innovation to Wisconsin, which will further strengthen our position as a leader in the manufacturing industry.”
The new facility will be a 77,000-square-foot, highly automated concrete wall panel production plant designed to meet the needs of the concrete wall panel market in the U.S., as well as maintain Huffcutt’s current product lines. The company purchased 10 acres adjacent to its current facility in the village of Lake Hallie for the development.
“This is great news,” state Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, said. “Keeping Huffcutt right here in Lake Hallie and the state of Wisconsin is important. Bringing 150 new jobs into our community brings more opportunity for our workforce and families. Congratulations to Huffcutt in receiving these income tax credits, and WEDC for providing these types of programs so businesses like Huffcutt succeed for another 75 years”.
State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said, “This is a tremendous opportunity for workers in our area, and I am excited to see a business like this grow and prosper.”
In addition to the 150 jobs expected to be created by Huffcutt, economic modeling by WEDC estimates the project could indirectly generate 79 additional jobs in the region. Those 229 total new jobs are expected to generate $429,636 in annual state income taxes.
Huffcutt Concrete LLC was founded in Chippewa Falls in 1945 as a family-owned company, starting as a small plant that primarily provided septic tanks to nearby communities, according to WEDC.
In December 2015, the company was bought by current owner Brian Seubert. It has grown to offer a selection of precast concrete products. Huffcutt’s signature lines include architectural wall panels; small buildings; and agricultural, septic and specialty custom products.
