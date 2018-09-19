TOMAH — The Tomah Police Department is attempting to determine the identity of human remains discovered in an undeveloped field Monday.
Police were called to the 700 block of Townline Road shortly after 11 a.m., when a person inspecting power line for possible tree-trimming services found the skeletal remains, which were identified as human.
In a press release, Tomah Police Department Lt. Ron Waddell said identification will require “several steps ... and may be a lengthy process.”
Waddell said Tomah police are being assisted by Monroe County Joint Investigative Task Force, the crime scene response team of the state crime lab, Wisconsin State Patrol’s technical reconstruction unit, Monroe County Medical Examiner and Monroe County Communication Center.
