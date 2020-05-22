'I challenged myself': McDonell senior Abi Pieper used quarantine to better herself

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While the 2019-20 has been one of the most unconventional school years in modern history, one local senior used the down time to continue to push herself before she takes the next step in her academic career.

Abi Pieper is a senior at McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls who has had to deal with unprecedented circumstances to persevere and walk across the graduation stage.

During her four years at McDonell, Pieper was a part of Student Ambassadors for four years, contributed to the stage crew for several school plays and was involved in the volleyball program the first half of her tenure.

More than half way through her senior year, the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly forced the closure of all academic establishments and thrust her learning online in quarantine.

“It was pretty disappointing,” Pieper said. “But it was nice to have school at home so we could start later in the day. But not being at school and able to see friends and teachers made it hard. Overall, the experience wasn’t too bad for me, but I just had to stay motivated to finish homework because no one was there to monitor you.”