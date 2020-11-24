'I feel as blessed as ever': Local musicians find a silver lining this Thanksgiving season

The past eight months have been hard on virtually every industry throughout the world, but one of those industries is focusing on the silver lining to endure this pandemic.
Working musicians have had next to no traditional ways of earning a living in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The few allowed shows have been socially distanced, with a stigma being attached to individuals who choose to participate and risk the spread of the coronavirus.
Sean Jordan, a Chippewa Valley based guitarist and singer-songwriter, said he has had to remain vigilant to maintain being a full-time musician this year. Yet, despite not being able to play shows to showcase his talents he has still dove head first into the goal of refining his skills while looking forward to the music scene returning to the area.
“Opportunities to play live shows have been few and far between,” Jordan said. “During the summer there were plenty of outdoor venues but as the weather has gotten colder, and the covid numbers have gone up it has been tough to find work. Luckily I’ve leaned into my guitar lesson business and taken on many new students. I miss playing live but at least I can still make a living with my guitar. Despite the setbacks that’s have come with the pandemic I am really grateful for the extra time it has afforded me. I’ve taken much more time out of the day to focus on my craft and work on songwriting. I’m hoping to come out of the pandemic a much more polished musician.”
Although traditional performances will remain relics of the past until COVID-19 releases its stranglehold on the world, many local and national musicians have found new avenues to keep themselves relevant and financially stable.
Early on in the pandemic many artists turned to performing virtual livestreams for tips/donations on sites such as Facebook and Instagram. Local venues like the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls and the Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire have joined in the fun as well, bringing bigger name artists to the virtual stage to bolster the suffering scene.
Those who have livestreamed, and others without the technological capacity to do so, have relied on selling merchandise, bolstering streaming numbers on sites like Spotify and Apple Music and good old fashioned fundraising campaigns to make ends meet with no end to the COVID-19 pandemic in sight.
Local hip-hop artist Tyler Baumgart (who goes by the stage name TeawhYB) said while he has only played a handful of shows this year, other areas of his career have received a bump amid his fans are trying to support him however they are able to.
“Playing shows have been virtual or non-existent for me aside from a few outliers,” Baumgart said. “A few offered payment while some only provided content. The income hasn’t been as consistent as it was. I’m thankful for everyone who has donated to my Pokémon card giveaway, purchased merchandise or contributed to the streaming numbers. Word of mouth has been the biggest support and will always carry the most weight. People staying engaged helps motivate me to make better music.”
Traditional concert venues such as bars, restaurants and dedicated live-performance venues have been largely vacant in 2020, but another unorthodox show site may remain silent longer than they have been.
Sarah Ohr is a local harpist who regularly performs at venues populated by elderly patrons, a demographic more susceptible to complications with the coronavirus than the average person. With no streaming numbers or merchandise to lean back on, Ohr has had to look to better days ahead to see a return to her normally flooded holiday season gig schedule.
“Many of my gigs are providing music to elder communities like nursing homes, assisted living facilities and senior apartments to provide them a pathway back to memories, God and relaxation,” Ohr said. “Since elder communities are one of the at risk communities, most of my gigs were halted.”
While the vast majority of industries don’t have the luxury of having an end date for COVID-19 in site until a vaccine is widely available, the best option for Chippewa Valley based musician Matt Keig (aka Wildcat Hawkins) is to remain positive, lean on the love of the art, stay thankful for what you have and remain ready to perform at peak level once stages finally reopen.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the energy I see percolating from individuals in the burgeoning positive music movement around the world,” Keig said. “The silver lining is the opportunity to work on building a foundation for a successful future by networking and promoting artists with a vibe I enjoy. I dove into producing sample-based hip hop, something I wouldn’t have gotten to with a gig schedule. Every share helps me a ton and people are sharing and wearing the t-shirts that bear my name. I feel as blessed as ever.”
