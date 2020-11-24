'I feel as blessed as ever': Local musicians find a silver lining this Thanksgiving season

The past eight months have been hard on virtually every industry throughout the world, but one of those industries is focusing on the silver lining to endure this pandemic.

Working musicians have had next to no traditional ways of earning a living in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The few allowed shows have been socially distanced, with a stigma being attached to individuals who choose to participate and risk the spread of the coronavirus.

Sean Jordan, a Chippewa Valley based guitarist and singer-songwriter, said he has had to remain vigilant to maintain being a full-time musician this year. Yet, despite not being able to play shows to showcase his talents he has still dove head first into the goal of refining his skills while looking forward to the music scene returning to the area.