'I have a heart for these students': Brihan Dressel serves Chi-Hi on district school board

A local high school student is doing everything she can to make a difference in others’ lives.
Brihan Dressel is a senior at Chippewa Falls Senior High School and is the new student representative on the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District school board.
She heard of the open position from board president David Czech and decided to make a run for the position as it was an opportunity to improve personally and benefit the rest of the student body.
“I have a heart for these students and I really do want to make this school better and help it improve in any way that I can,” Dressel said. “It’s been a great opportunity and I’ve enjoyed it so far. It’s something that opens your eyes to different aspects of the administration and how it all works. I really want to get as much as I can from the position and grow not only as a leader, but I want to serve the students as best I can. I’ve tried to be involved in a variety of things so I can represent every possible type of student.”
To say Dressel is involved on the Chi-Hi campus would be understating it.
When Dressel isn’t participating in monthly school board meetings or being a typical high school student, she is spending her time being the captain of the tennis team, participating in soccer in the spring, is a National English Honor Society member, an ATHENA member, a National Honor Society Member, a Fellowship of Christian Athletes member, a LINK program mentor and is a member of the forensics club.
Next fall she hopes to be admitted to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where she hopes to major in business management and minor in government and political science.
She is preparing herself for this by participating in the business clubs Distribute Education Clubs of America and Future Business Leaders of America.
The reason Dressel is involved in a variety of clubs, organizations and teams she said is in order to be able to relate to many different people on the Chi-Hi campus and serve them as well as possible on the CFAUSD school board.
“I’ve really been working on the culture here at Chi-Hi,” Dressel said. “I feel that for a while we went without establishing a culture here and therefore the student body went without a connection to each other. I want to help students connect more, and that is looking much different this year as opposed to last year, but I still feel we can develop the study body to get everyone more devoted to each other.”
While Dressel is pursuing her passion for business and leadership, she said the best thing her classmates and students all over the country to do for themselves is pursue what they’re passionate about full force and don’t be distracted by monetary factors or social pressures.
“Encouraging each student to pursue something they already love, and telling them not to chase something that is just high paying or is viewed in society as respectable for the sake of it,” Dressel said. “I feel when you have the heart aspect associated with something, I feel there is a level of motivation and devotion that cannot be mimicked by simply telling someone what they need to do. I hope to create an environment where people feel comfortable and able to pursue what they really want to do in life.”
