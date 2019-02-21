After seven years of working for her mother at Brown Barn Botanicals, Alyssa Van Doorn has struck out on her own path.
The Holcombe woman has started a new company, 7 Day Glow, which offers a line of skin care products that will try to cut down on what you need to take care of your face.
“In a dorky way I just love facial oils,” Van Doorn said. “Finally, people are getting more interested in oils and I can finally do a line of them like I’ve always wanted to do.”
Van Doorn was the skin care formulator for Holcombe-based Brown Barn Botanicals, owned by her mother, Christine Untiedt. She’ll continue to serve as a consultant for Brown Barn — and Untiedt will consult for her daughter’s company — but this is a chance for Van Doorn to forge her own entrepreneurial path.
The three-product system her company is offering includes a bottle of cleansing, exfoliating and anti-aging moisturizer oils to be used in conjunction with one another to achieve peak performance on the user’s face.
Van Doorn said this product line is more efficient than other popular skin care lines such as Proactiv, because it utilizes fewer products to achieve a comparable result by allowing the user to combine the products for varied uses.
“It puts the formulating in the hands of the customer,” Van Doorn said. “They can get exactly what they need on any given day at any time. Skin changes a lot every day, month and season and you don’t need a million different products to take care of your skin. You can make around 10 different products by combining just these three.”
Van Doorn, a professional skin care formulator, herbalist and biologist, said the reason she decided to pursue the 7 Day Glow skin care company a-year-and-a-half ago was she saw a gap in the marketplace for an easy-to-use skin product that won’t harm the skin with repeated use.
“I decided to do a line of facial oils particularly because they’re really easy to use,” Van Doorn said. “They’re also better for your face because they don’t need the preservatives water-based skin care products do. So, the preservatives can’t harm the microbiome system on your face.”
The process for making the 7 Day Glow product begins at the Van Doorn family farm in Abbotsford. These plants are then harvested, processed for quality and cleanliness and dried in their lab in Holcombe before being infused with Wisconsin-grown carrier oil. The final step in the process is combining this with other seed and essential oils to bring the 7 Day Glow product line to fruition.
Keeping the process as local as possible is important to the company, Van Doorn said. The shipping boxes are printed in Chippewa Falls at Great Northern Corp., and Van Doorn worked with David Brier of DBD International in Menomonie for branding.
Now that the company has gone live, the next step for 7 Day Glow is to expand their online presence, Van Doorn said. The focus now is to sell online only and try to expand to stores in the future. Her goal is in a few years to be able to employ multiple full-time staffers to optimize the marketing, production and distribution of 7 Day Glow.
For more information on 7 Day Glow, visit 7dayglow.com/.
