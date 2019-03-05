The music industry is rapidly changing and artists are having to work harder than ever to survive, but that isn’t stopping a local musician from going all in and pursing his musical dreams full-time.
Nick Anderson is a Chippewa Valley musician who currently plays guitar and sings lead vocals for the local rock band Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers. Songs such as “Alone in Brooklyn” and “4AM” have propelled the group to local acclaim and are starting to garner national attention. Up until recently, the band played shows only on the weekend to accommodate the schedules of bassist Jeff Durow, drummer Ian McAlister and Anderson, but recently a new level of commitment has engulfed the three-piece.
Earlier this year Anderson announced via his Facebook page that he was quitting his full-time day job to pursue his musical aspirations. Anderson said the decision first came to fruition after he got married this past summer and experienced a period of unhappiness caused by a schedule devoted to things which weren’t feeding his passion.
“I would work my full-time job from 7-to-3 every single day during the week and then we’d play shows on the weekends,” Anderson said. “Then when I’d get home from work I’d work on the band from 3-to-8 and maybe have an hour with my wife. I wasn’t happy, and I knew something needed to change. The band was plateaued where it was, and I knew if I really wanted to do this I needed more time.”
A lot of thought went into the decision, Anderson said. He sat down with his wife and his father late last year to discuss a budget and what the band would need to make to make a full-time career as a musician sustainable and that is when the leap of faith toward art occurred.
Anderson said the band’s goals over the next year have changed drastically after his decision. Anderson handles the business behind the band, booking shows, promoting their music and handling social media. Now that he has more time to devote to that, the goals for the band this year are to sell out 150-200 capacity room shows in Minneapolis, Chicago and Milwaukee in addition to growing all of their social media platforms to 10,000 fans within the next 365 days.
Music has become an essential component of Anderson’s life and he said it all began with watching his father play the guitar in his childhood home and a modern classic Green Day album to fuel his interest in guitar-based music.
“I was 12 when ‘American Idiot’ came out and that is what really got me hooked,” Anderson said. “I started practicing all day long and you couldn’t separate me from the guitar.”
After learning to play guitar, Anderson’s first foray into playing in a band came in seventh grade when he formed the band Five Degrees. The band was Anderson’s first taste of success with the band winning a local talent show, releasing a full-length record and performing shows in the area.
After high school ended and Five Degrees parted ways, Granite Rose was his next musical venture. Playing throughout most of Anderson’s career at UW-Eau Claire, Granite Rose continued to play regular live shows and went on to open for successful mainstream rock band Saving Abel. But once the band broke up in spring of 2015, that was when Anderson started the musical venture that propelled him to turn a side passion into a full-time job.
“This is the first band I’ve been in that things continually move forward,” Anderson said. “It just keeps getting bigger and bigger instead of random highlights every once and awhile.”
Since getting their start in the fall of 2015, Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers have amassed an impressive list of accolades. They played at the world famous Summerfest festival in Milwaukee last summer, have received airplay across the county, had their music licensed by television networks and recently won the “Best Rock Band that Isn’t Bon Iver” category in the Volume One Chippewa Valley Reader’s Poll Awards.
But even though Nick Anderson is a full-time musician now, he said his favorite part about making music is the reaction he sees from the crowd when he performs.
“As cheesy as it sounds, it’s just in my bones and I know it’s what I’m supposed to do,” Anderson said. “Not only does it give me great personal joy, but it also brings joy to a lot of other people. When I play shows and I see kids and adults dancing, it’s beautiful to create that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.