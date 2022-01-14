'I love the competitive drive': Chippewa Falls teenager to compete in national CrossFit competition

Lydia Fish has always been a great athlete. She competed in gymnastics and running events when she was younger, and two years ago, started CrossFit workouts.

Now, 17-year-old Fish is showing off her skills at the Wodapalooza CrossFit games in Miami, competing against elite athletes from around the world.

“I love CrossFit,” Fish said. “I’ve always been athletic. And I love competing. I love the competitive drive.”

Allison Short, who has owned the CrossFit gym in Chippewa Falls for the past three years, is in Miami this week with Fish. Short said Fish began taking classes a couple years ago and was just a natural.

“She is very humble, she’s very coachable and she’s got a great mindset,” Short said. “The goal of CrossFit is to be very good at everything, but not excel at any one particular thing. She’s a very good athlete, with a gymnastics background and cross-country background.”

Short is impressed with how quickly Fish has picked up the skills needed to compete on such a big stage. More than 30,000 spectators are expected to attend the four-day event, which began Thursday and wraps up Sunday. Short said these games are among the top five CrossFit events each year.

Fish, a senior at Chippewa Falls High School, stands at 5’3” and weighs about 120 pounds; Short said that size is fairly common in this sport.

“Most of the elite athletes are 5’3” to 5’6”. It’s better to be a shorter, more compact athlete for CrossFit,” Short said.

The competitions include running, lifting, rope climbing, rowing and carrying sandbags. She is in a division with 20 other women. The games are relatively short, with the longest endurance event clocking in at 20 minutes.

Fish knows she has more work ahead of her to reach the top tier and continue participating in events like this one.

“My hope is to build some strength and do some larger competitions,” Fish said. “I am working on building up weights.”

Fish was thrilled when she qualified, and she’s loving her trip to Miami to compete.

“It didn’t seem real until I got here,” Fish said.

Fish wanted to thank everyone in Chippewa Falls who has supported her, saying she loves the CrossFit community.

“She couldn’t be more deserving,” Short said. “She’s such a hard worker, and she’s such a sweet girl.”

To learn more about the event, visit wodapalooza.com. Also, learn more about CrossFit at crossfitchippewafalls.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0