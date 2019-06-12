Wisconsin state parks are rich with deep natural history, and a native Wisconsinite is dedicating his life to documenting it.
Author Scott Spoolman gave a presentation to a capacity audience of more than 50 people Wednesday afternoon at the Chippewa Falls Public Library. Spoolman read excerpts and a few examples of the rich history in his new book “Wisconsin State Parks: Extraordinary Stories of Geology and Natural History.”
Spoolman said he chooses to write about state parks, land formations and Wisconsin’s natural history because he has an inherit love for the outdoors and what lies beneath.
“I just love it,” Spoolman said. “I have always enjoyed looking at land features. When I got on a plane with my kids when they were little, I’d ask if I could have the window seat if they didn’t mind. I love landforms and I’m fascinated by them. The more I learn, the more interesting it gets and then I want to learn more.”
Before becoming a full-time freelance writer and author in 1996, Spoolman was still involved in the publishing industry as he edited textbooks and education resources. Before writing his latest book, Spoolman released another book “Wisconsin Rocks! A Guide to Geologic Sites in the Badger State,” where he selected 52 sites that best represent Wisconsin’s fascinating variety of geological features. All of his work led him to his latest published work, which involved a large amount of research and reshaping.
Spoolman spent two years researching, exploring and photographing Wisconsin sites during the Spring and Fall seasons, as these are his preferred times to work due to the comfortable temperatures and peak photo taking opportunities. Following his research, he spent another year of writing and the publishing then took an additional year editing and releasing the book. In total, four years of vigourous work went into making “Wisconsin State Parks: Extraordinary Stories of Geology and Natural History” the Wisconsin Historical Society Press’ top selling publication of 2018.
“I’m fortunate to have picked a really good topic,” Spoolman said. “The state parks are so beautiful and so much fun to research. The editors at the Wisconsin Historical Society Press snapped it and they are just a great press to work with. They’re wide open to good ideas and let me run with my ideas.”
Chippewa Falls Public Library Director Joe Niese said the library and the attendees were thankful to have Spoolman present, as the event required some additional logistics to make it happen.
“We were going to have an event back in April, but we ran into some weather,” Niese said. “Scott was kind enough to reschedule and we’re glad we could make this event happen today.”
Spoolman’s next project is proving to be an even bigger challenge to develop he said. He’s covered land formations, so now he is going to focus on Wisconsin waterways as the topic for his next book.
“I didn’t realize how much harder the research would be,” Spoolman said. “It’s a much less focused area. For example, how would I research all of the Wisconsin River? It’s tricky, so I really have to research before I pick my places. It’s a challenge.”
Whether it was learning about Wisconsin’s state parks, or buying a book to learn on their own, the attendees of Wednesday’s presentation had the opportunity to take away something which will help them appreciate the wondrous landscapes that make up our state.
For more information on Spoolman and his works you can visit his website www.scottspoolman.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.