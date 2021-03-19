'I needed this right now': Chippewa Falls residents begin receiving stimulus checks

The “American Rescue Plan” has made its way to the Chippewa Valley.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed into law the new relief bill that infused trillions of dollars back into the United States economy.

For Wisconsin, the relief bill sent around $3 billion in direct payouts to various areas of the state.

Included in these funds were $1,400 stimulus checks from the federal government for all adults making less than $75,000 per year or couples making less than $150,000.

For many Chippewa Falls residents, these checks are crucial to paying their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic; for others who have been lucky enough to work, it’s a bit of fun money to help stimulate the local economy.

Jason Hendricks, a Chippewa Falls resident and retail worker, said he plans on using most of his $1,400 payout to pay bills. Since the pandemic started his hours have been cut down significantly, so any help is greatly beneficial for him.

“Honestly, I needed this right now,” Hendricks said. “The last stimulus wasn’t much help, but this is better. It also helps that it’s tax season and that money is hitting bank accounts soon too. I think it’s setting us up for success and recovery going into the summer.”