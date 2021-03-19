'I needed this right now': Chippewa Falls residents begin receiving stimulus checks

The “American Rescue Plan” has made its way to the Chippewa Valley.
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed into law the new relief bill that infused trillions of dollars back into the United States economy.
For Wisconsin, the relief bill sent around $3 billion in direct payouts to various areas of the state.
Included in these funds were $1,400 stimulus checks from the federal government for all adults making less than $75,000 per year or couples making less than $150,000.
For many Chippewa Falls residents, these checks are crucial to paying their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic; for others who have been lucky enough to work, it’s a bit of fun money to help stimulate the local economy.
Jason Hendricks, a Chippewa Falls resident and retail worker, said he plans on using most of his $1,400 payout to pay bills. Since the pandemic started his hours have been cut down significantly, so any help is greatly beneficial for him.
“Honestly, I needed this right now,” Hendricks said. “The last stimulus wasn’t much help, but this is better. It also helps that it’s tax season and that money is hitting bank accounts soon too. I think it’s setting us up for success and recovery going into the summer.”
Wisconsin parents are also getting additional help, receiving $3,000 per child, with an extra $600 for children under 6 years old. This will help single parents make ends meet and families with lower incomes become a little more financially stable.
On the other side of the coin, Chippewa Valley resident Heather Abraham said her stimulus check isn’t going toward traditional expenses such as rent or bills.
“Last year was really hard,” Abraham said. “I usually like to travel a couple times a year, but covid put a stop to all that. But now that things are slowly opening up a bit, I’m putting a good portion of the money in a travel fund. I’m tired of sitting at home constantly, so once it’s safe to do so, I’m taking a little vacation.”
Tuesday and Wednesday this week saw a large portion of Chippewa County residents receiving direct deposit stimulus payments.
While Wisconsin received about $3 billion in direct funds from the stimulus bill, it is not yet known how much Chippewa County or Chippewa Falls received directly yet. Plans for any future funding will be published upon being received.