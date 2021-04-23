'I really enjoyed my time': CW King retires from Chippewa Falls City Council

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hoffman added: “He always came prepared and always had the best interest of the city at heart.”

Councilman Chuck Hull, who represents the 4th Ward and sat next to King, said King understood negotiations and was an important voice in working through contracts with unions.

“CW had a wealth of experience,” Hull said. “Outwardly, he seems gruff, but he’s very fair. He has a good handle on how to negotiate.”

During his tenure, King was often critical of expanding alcohol sales in the city, whether it was at a movie theater or at a church picnic. He also would show his humor whenever the council voted on permitting a dance license by making the motion “to let them dance.”

King served three separate stints on the council. He was appointed in September 1986 and filled out the remainder of the term, ending in April 1987. He returned to the council in 2009 and served another four years, before bowing out in 2013 when Amy Mason ran for the seat. When Mason opted not to seek a second term in 2015, King returned to the seat, and has held it the past six years.