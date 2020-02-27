'I Still Believe' film to tell the story of One Fest headliner, Jeremy Camp

A new film is set to tell the story of a man who is making his way to the Chippewa Valley this summer.

The major motion picture, “I Still Believe,” is set to hit theaters across the country on Friday, March 13, and the subject of the movie is someone Chippewa Valley residents will have the chance to see this summer.

The movie tells the story of Christian rock singer Jeremy Camp and his rise to stardom while battling adversity. Camp will be appearing at newly founded Christian music festival One Fest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 25.

Heather Flashinski, director of One Fest, said the film will tell a powerful story and strike a chord with whomever decides to buy a ticket in a few short weeks.

“I think it’s going to be amazing because he has such an amazing story,” Flashinski said. “It’s so heartfelt that it’s going to build people’s interest in hearing more Christian music and will show what can be inspired through that music.”

The movie stars Riverdale series star KJ Apa who portrays Camp. The movie primarily deals with Camp’s rise to stardom, but also shows what struggles his family has gone through and how it has inspired him both personally and professionally.