'I Still Believe' film to tell the story of One Fest headliner, Jeremy Camp

A new film is set to tell the story of a man who is making his way to the Chippewa Valley this summer.
The major motion picture, “I Still Believe,” is set to hit theaters across the country on Friday, March 13, and the subject of the movie is someone Chippewa Valley residents will have the chance to see this summer.
The movie tells the story of Christian rock singer Jeremy Camp and his rise to stardom while battling adversity. Camp will be appearing at newly founded Christian music festival One Fest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 25.
Heather Flashinski, director of One Fest, said the film will tell a powerful story and strike a chord with whomever decides to buy a ticket in a few short weeks.
“I think it’s going to be amazing because he has such an amazing story,” Flashinski said. “It’s so heartfelt that it’s going to build people’s interest in hearing more Christian music and will show what can be inspired through that music.”
You have free articles remaining.
The movie stars Riverdale series star KJ Apa who portrays Camp. The movie primarily deals with Camp’s rise to stardom, but also shows what struggles his family has gone through and how it has inspired him both personally and professionally.
“The movies deals with Jeremy’s career and his wife’s battle with cancer, and whether you’re a Christian or not cancer is affecting everybody,” Flashinski said. “Going and seeing this inspiring story about his life and how he dealt with his wife having cancer is amazing and inspiring. I think everyone should go and see it.”
The 2020 edition of One Fest will be quite similar to the 2019 edition of the festival, featuring a heavy dose of nationally recognized Christian music artists including Jeremy Camp, Micah Tyler, Blanca Jason Gray, Hannah Kerr and more than a dozen others.
Flashinski said what separates One Fest from other summer festivals in the Chippewa Valley like Rock Fest and Country Fest is the fact the activities and music at the festival is geared toward a family audience.
“All ages are welcome at our festival,” Flashinski said. “The music is family friendly and you know what words will and won’t be said. We try to have activities for all different age groups and try to reach people through different inspirational stories. We are just trying to bring everyone together.”
With a new film about its headlining act and a slew of other artists set to appear at the festival, the 2020 edition of One Fest is set to build on its past success and deliver a unique festival experience this summer in Chippewa Falls.
“The movies deals with Jeremy’s career and his wife’s battle with cancer, and whether you’re a Christian or not cancer is affecting everybody.” Heather Flashinski,
director of One Fest
“The movies deals with Jeremy’s career and his wife’s battle with cancer, and whether you’re a Christian or not cancer is affecting everybody.”
Heather Flashinski, director of One Fest