'I understand that not everyone is happy': Chippewa Falls School District to keep mask mandate for rest of school year

Masks will be up for a while longer in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

The CFAUSD School Board chose to keep its current mask mandate policy throughout K-12 through the remainder of the final two weeks of the 2020-21 school year during its monthly meeting Tuesday night.

The board came to this decision, Superintendent Jeff Holmes said. because the advice and data the district has received supports it and changing the district’s policy with such little time left in the school year would be unnecessary arduous.

Pressure to repeal the mask mandate immediately was applied after the Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire County Board both decided to repeal their mask mandates Tuesday night.

“I understand that not everyone is happy,” Holmes said. “I am in no shape, form or fashion happy about how we’ve had to operate over the course of this. We’ve had to do things that we’ve had to do.”

Holmes said the district is preparing to tackle the issue of the mask mandate as soon as the school year ends, and he expects the District to implement a “mask optional” policy for the 2021-22 school year.

