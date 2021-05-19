'I understand that not everyone is happy': Chippewa Falls School District to keep mask mandate for rest of school year

Masks will be up for a while longer in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
The CFAUSD School Board chose to keep its current mask mandate policy throughout K-12 through the remainder of the final two weeks of the 2020-21 school year during its monthly meeting Tuesday night.
The board came to this decision, Superintendent Jeff Holmes said. because the advice and data the district has received supports it and changing the district’s policy with such little time left in the school year would be unnecessary arduous.
Pressure to repeal the mask mandate immediately was applied after the Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire County Board both decided to repeal their mask mandates Tuesday night.
“I understand that not everyone is happy,” Holmes said. “I am in no shape, form or fashion happy about how we’ve had to operate over the course of this. We’ve had to do things that we’ve had to do.”
Holmes said the district is preparing to tackle the issue of the mask mandate as soon as the school year ends, and he expects the District to implement a “mask optional” policy for the 2021-22 school year.
Business manager Chad Trowbridge said there is the possibility of grade school students (who currently aren’t eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine) having a bit more freedom the rest of the school year leading into the next. Trowbridge said the possibility of students being able to de-mask during their recess period is in the process of being implemented throughout all elementary schools in the CFAUSD.
“We’re discussing things with our building level leaders to how logistically we can make that work,” Trowbridge said. “We want them to be able to do this safely within the parameters they have. We’ve got a couple of things to work through, but hopefully later this week we’ll be able to work through those and provide an opportunity for students to be unmasked during their recess time.”
With masks more than likely becoming optional for the 2021-22 school year, virtual learning will begin to become less prevalent as well districtwide. Going into the current school year 650 students elected to utilize the virtual learning option in the CFAUSD, but during the application process for the 2021-22 school year only 52 students chose the same option in all of K-12.
Director of curriculum and instruction Sue Kern said the data and word of mouth has shown families in Chippewa Falls are eager to return back to a pre-coronavirus normal in terms of the education of their children.
“The majority of our families and students want to come back to in-person learning,” Kern said. “That is excellent, but it’s also that we as a District can provide the families who prefer the virtual option have that choice as well.”
An update on the CFAUSD mask mandate will be made available at next month’s CFAUSD School Board meeting.