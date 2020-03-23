'I've lost my income completely:' Local musicians look to survive amid coronavirus restrictions

“I’ve lost my income completely,” Harm said. “I don’t just play live, I also DJ and host karaoke, but everything has been closed. Some musicians who play originals can perform online and monetize it, but for my band who primarily plays cover songs, I won’t be able to collect any sort of compensation for anything that I do. So, those people need to stream and play as much as possible, because that’s the only way we’re making money right now.”

While the cancellations are unfortunate for business owners, staff, musicians and patrons alike, the ultimate goal with the restrictions has been to keep people safe from the virus.

The unprecedented nature and uneasiness surrounding it has led to a good deal of misinformation and nervousness within the musical community, so officials like Gov. Evers and President Donald Trump stand behind the notion the restrictions are the best avenue for a safe and prosperous future.

Harm said while the cancellations are disappointing personally and financially for him and his bandmates, ultimately he said it for the best because the health and safety of everyone involved is paramount.