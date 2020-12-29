'I want to do a great job': Christopher Gilliam is the lone candidate for vacant Chippewa Falls City Council position

Christopher Gilliam is eager to join the Chippewa Falls City Council. Since he announced his candidacy for the Third Ward seat — representing part of the city’s West Hill in the neighborhoods around the high school — Gilliam has launched a website and a Facebook page, sharing information about himself and his positions.

“I don’t have the hubris to think I can change the world by myself,” Gilliam said Monday. “I’ve been distributing flyers. I’ve (knocked on) between 50 and 70 doors, typically on a Sunday.”

So far, Gilliam is the only candidate to file for the seat. The incumbent, CW King, filed his non-candidacy form on Monday, which was the final day for council members to do so. Anyone else who plans to file for the seat, and run against Gilliam, has until 5 p.m. Jan. 5.

Gilliam contacted King and met with him recently to learn more about the role and duties of serving on the council.

“It’s not enough to just get a seat; I want to do a good job with it,” Gilliam said. “He’s told me what to expect. I’m just hoping I can get to know the community better and make a difference.”

King was impressed with Gilliam when they sat down and talked.