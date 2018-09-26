U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says deportation officers arrested 83 people in 14 Wisconsin counties over four days, ending Monday.
Locally, four people were arrested in Eau Claire County, seven in Taylor County and four in Trempealeau County, according to an ICE statement.
None in Chippewa County were arrested.
ICE says of the 77 men and six woman arrested, 44 have criminal convictions. Sixteen are immigration fugitives with no previous criminal convictions and 21 illegally re-entered the United States after having been previously deported.
Of the four arrested in Eau Claire County, a 27-year-old man was arrested in Eau Claire, who was convicted in 2017 as an aggravated felon for having sex with a minor, according to ICE.
The statement said. "He remains in ICE custody pending his removal to Mexico."
The ICE arrests have prompted at least two schools districts in Dane County, Madison and Oregon, to send an email to parents to make sure they know their rights and offered resources for help.
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval has said his department has an agreement with ICE to know when and where arrests are made. Police say ICE made the arrests without prior communication.
