A 67-year-old Bloomer man died in a house fire that was reported Tuesday night.
According to a press release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, Dale M. Channing lived at the residence alone and was “more than likely in the house when it caught fire.”
The Chippewa County dispatch center received the call of a fully-engulfed house, located at 9100 Highway AA between New Auburn and Bloomer, at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The Bloomer Fire Department responded to the scene. The house’s frame was still standing, but the house was fully engulfed.
The firefighters fought the blaze for three hours in temperatures that ranged from 24 to 26 below zero without the wind chill, but because of the frigid conditions, they ceased operations. They returned to the scene Wednesday morning, using a backhoe to move through the rubble.
“They found him in what they believe to be the bedroom,” said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. “At this point, no foul play is suspected. The Division of Criminal Investigation, state fire marshal, is assisting us in the investigation.”
Kowalczyk said no one else was in the home at the time.
Kowalczyk said further investigation will attempt to determine the cause of the fire.
Anyone that may have any information in regard to the fire is asked to call the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-4568.
