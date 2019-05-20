The Bloomer School District is in the early stages of considering a referendum to construct a new high school.
The school board was slated to discuss Monday night on whether to approve “a contract with School Perceptions for a fall community survey on a possible referendum for a new high school,” according to the board agenda.
Board vice-president Chris Conard cautioned that this is the very beginning of a long process.
“This has been part of a strategic plan for years,” Conard said. “This is really a 10-year plan. I don’t think anything in imminent. We want to have a long-term plan that makes sense for everybody.”
The high school is the oldest school building in the district.
Voters approved a new Bloomer Middle School in 2001, and that building opened in fall 2002.
In 2012, voters approved constructing a new Elementary School at a cost of $17.4 million, and it included a requirement that the old school had to be demolished. The referendum included the cost of acquiring the land and constructing a road leading to the school.
In April 2016, voters approved another $3.495 million expansion and improvements to the Bloomer Middle School.
Both of those schools are in the northeast corner of Bloomer; the high school remains downtown.
“They’ve always been tight votes,” Conard said of those prior referendums.
Conard, who is president of Bloomer-based PMI, said improved school buildings helps attract workers to the city.
“As a business person, when we are recruiting new employees, it’s important for a city to have an excellent school district,” Conard said. “Good schools recruit good people.”
The Bloomer School District has an enrollment of 1,279, according to the Department of Public Instruction. That is up from a decade ago, when the district had 1,117 students in the 2009-09 school year.
Bill Foster, president of Slinger-based School Perceptions, said his suburban Milwaukee firm has done studies for the Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Altoona school districts.
“We have talked to the (Bloomer) district, and we have submitted a proposal,” Foster said Monday. “We haven’t started the project.”
Foster said his organization develops extensive, multi-page surveys that go to parents, staff, students, as well as the community. They sift through the data and determine the level of spending that a community is likely to support in a referendum. For instance, School Perceptions told the Chippewa Falls School District that community would support spending $65 million on a referendum in 2018, and that measure did pass. They developed a 12-page questionnaire to accumulate data for Chippewa Falls.
“It’s pretty accurate data,” Foster said. “It’s not always what the school district wants to hear.”
Foster said if his firm is hired, they will begin working on the survey questionnaire immediately.
“Usually, in a case like Bloomer, a survey would be developed over the summer and implemented in the fall,” Foster said. “You want to make sure everyone is on board, and has a say.”
