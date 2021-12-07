'I'm a monster': Durand man sentenced to 32 years in prison for sexually assaulting three young girls

A Durand man accused of sexually assaulting three young girls was sentenced Friday to serve 32 years in prison.

Branden E. Linhart, 34, pleaded guilty in September in Dunn County Court to two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

During the sentencing hearing Friday, Judge James Peterson ordered the prison term, along with eight years of extended supervision.

Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf asked for 50 years of incarceration, along with 20 years of extended supervision, saying Linhart deserved lengthy incarceration.

“I truly believe he was preying on little girls who came from difficult backgrounds,” Nodolf said Friday. “I take child sexual assaults as a top priority for our office. I believe he was a predator and should be incarcerated as long as possible, to protect the community.”

Linhart was accused of sexually assaulting three girls, beginning at ages 13, 8, and 7, she said. Linhart was accused of assaulting the girls in Dunn, Chippewa, Eau Claire and Pepin counties.

Nodolf said in the case in Dunn County, Linhart sexually assaulted the 13-year-old girl outdoors, near a lake. Linhart was only convicted of sexually assaulting the 13-year-old girl in Dunn County. He also reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting one of the younger girls.

While the other cases involving younger girls were read-in and dismissed, Peterson was allowed to consider the evidence in those as part of his sentencing decision, Nodolf explained.

“Even though he pled to two Class B felonies, it is very serious, given the age of the victim,” the district attorney said.

Defense attorney Fran Rivard asked for a 16-year sentence.

Linhart was given credit for one year and 100 days of time already served.

According to the criminal complaint filed in an Eau Claire County case, the 13-year-old girl told authorities that Linhart had touched her inappropriately over about six years. Linhart admitted to authorities that he has known the girl for nine or 10 years and had touched her inappropriately on several occasions.

“I’m a monster,” Linhart told authorities. “I should have never sexually touched her.”

