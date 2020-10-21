'I'm extremely saddened': Chippewa County Public Health Department reacts to surge in COVID-19 cases

With 247 new cases and five reported COVID-19-related deaths just in the past week, Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman admits it has been a challenging stretch for her team.

“I’m extremely saddened. The entire department is extremely saddened,” Weideman said. “It definitely has an impact on our staff. We are doing our best to provide extra support.”

Weideman confirmed that the five people who died in the past week were all between the ages of 55 and 95, but she offered no further details.

Until 10 days ago, Chippewa County didn’t have a coronavirus-related death, but the number has quickly jumped to six.

“Our hearts go out to all the loved ones,” she said.

Unfortunately, the county continues to set records it doesn’t want to see, Weideman said. In the past week, the county once again set records in the number of new cases (247, up from 184 the prior week), active, ongoing cases (367, up from 260), hospitalizations (12, up from 8), and positivity rate (21.1%, up from 14.4%). Chippewa County now nearly matches the statewide positivity rate of new tests, which was 21.7% over the past week.

