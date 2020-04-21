'I'm thankful for this': Economic stimulus checks divide Chippewa Valley residents

“The money is really helping me out right now,” Chandler said. “I’m using most of it to pay rent and utilities, because my hours at work have gone down and will stay that way for a while. Without this, I’m not sure what I would’ve done. I’m not sure it will be enough in the long run, but it is better than nothing.”

The more than $2 trillion economic stimulus is the single largest bailout in American history, but with a country with a population larger than 350 million people the money isn’t having as great of an impact in some other parts of the state.

Hannah Jenkins, a Chippewa Valley native who recently moved to Milwaukee, said the $1,200 won’t even cover one month of her rent.

“It’s nice, but it ultimately isn’t going to mean that much,” Jenkins said. “This money will probably make a big impact in some of the smaller areas of the state, but here everything is more expensive and won’t go that far. My rent is more than $1,200 a month, so it’s hard to feel like it is much of a bailout at all. Sure, it helps, but only so much.”

Meanwhile, many Americans did not qualify for the stimulus payments — any individual claimed as a dependent in their 2019 tax statement did not qualify.