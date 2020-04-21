'I'm thankful for this': economic stimulus checks divide local population

Chippewa Falls residents are seeing $1,200 hit their bank accounts as a result of the federal COVID-19 bailout, but the impact of the money isn’t felt equally throughout the area.
Alex Washington, a Chippewa Falls resident, said he was elated when he saw the $1,200 hit his account last week as it represents more than what he makes on his usual two-week paycheck.
“I’m thankful for this,” Washington said. “A lot of people are complaining online about how much we got, when we get it and so on, but I know they’ll still take the money and use it whenever they get it. We need to be more thankful for this and stand together until this pandemic passes.”
An economic stimulus package worth more than $2 trillion was passed by Congress in late March in an attempt to help keep the country’s economy afloat.
Part of this economic bailout was the intention of giving individuals $1,200 directly to help stimulate the economy and delay the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 policies/restrictions. These payments began showing up early last week in local bank accounts, but the impact the money will have is varying widely locally and nationally.
Jessica Chandler, a Chippewa Falls native and recent graduate from Chippewa Valley Technical College, said the money is a welcomed change of pace and is being used to keep her afloat during an uncertain economic time.
“The money is really helping me out right now,” Chandler said. “I’m using most of it to pay rent and utilities, because my hours at work have gone down and will stay that way for a while. Without this, I’m not sure what I would’ve done. I’m not sure it will be enough in the long run, but it is better than nothing.”
The more than $2 trillion economic stimulus is the single largest bailout in American history, but with a country with a population larger than 350 million people the money isn’t having as great of an impact in some other parts of the state.
Hannah Jenkins, a Chippewa Valley native who recently moved to Milwaukee, said the $1,200 won’t even cover one month of her rent.
“It’s nice, but it ultimately isn’t going to mean that much,” Jenkins said. “This money will probably make a big impact in some of the smaller areas of the state, but here everything is more expensive and won’t go that far. My rent is more than $1,200 a month, so it’s hard to feel like it is much of a bailout at all. Sure, it helps, but only so much.”
Meanwhile, many Americans did not qualify for the stimulus payments — any individual claimed as a dependent in their 2019 tax statement did not qualify.
And among those who are eligible, many are still waiting to get their money.
Those who received their payment the quickest were those who signed up for direct deposit for their state and federal tax returns. Those who want a physical check or who did not sign up for direct deposit prior to this tax season having to wait additional days, weeks or even months to see their payment.
Additional economic stimulus bailout support for individuals is being discussed federally, as the idea of $2,000 monthly payments until the economy opens back up is on the table.
