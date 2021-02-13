Immaculate Conception Parish hosts 37th annual fish boil

The Immaculate Conception Church will host their final two New England style Fish Boil dinners this season on Feb. 26 and March 26 at 1722 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire.

Enter to pick up dinners via the alley between the IC school and rectory from either Highland Ave. or Sherwin Ave.

Both events will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will be Drive-Up/Take-Home dinners consisting of Alaska Pollock, red potatoes, carrots, onions, cole-slaw, bread, tartar sauce and mac n’ cheese. All dinners are $11 to start, with extra sides of mac n’ cheese costing $1 extra each. All dinners are packaged in sealed, microwaveable containers.

This 37th Annual parish event is sponsored by local businesses in Eau Claire.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0