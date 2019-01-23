In a Wednesday visit to Eau Claire Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers doubled down on highlighting education and getting the state out of a lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act.
Evers spoke Wednesday at the Marshfield Clinic — Eau Claire Center hospital, then toured Chippewa Valley Technical College. It was Evers’ first Chippewa Valley appearance since his Jan. 7 inauguration, one day after his first State of the State address.
At Marshfield Clinic, Evers posed for pictures pictures and talked with staff while continuing promoting the policies he laid out in his address the day before, including Medicaid expansion and withdrawing the state from a federal lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act.
However, Evers on Wednesday walked back specific comments he made in his State of the State address, the Associated Press reported: On Tuesday that he was “directing” Attorney General Josh Kaul to withdraw from the lawsuit, but governor’s spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said Wednesday that Evers “has not directed the attorney general to take any specific course of action, he has simply withdrawn his authority for this lawsuit.”
A law passed prior to Evers’ inauguration gave the authority to leave the lawsuit to the GOP-controlled Joint Committee on Finance rather than the governor, but Evers said they’re continuing to work on how that can be bypassed.
“It seems totally hypocritical for us at one point saying we have to figure out how to take care of this in the state, then on the other hand, saying we really want to prevent the federal government from having protections for pre-existing conditions,” Evers said Wednesday at CVTC’s Health Education Center in Eau Claire. “You can’t have it both ways.”
As for convincing Republicans to back expanding Medicaid, Evers said that it is one of the key issues for the state.
He said that the votes in the most recent election showed that people wanted to work on Medicaid and other issues to help working people.
“This is an important issue for us, monetarily and health care wise,” Evers said. “I think if state legislators hear from their voters … there can be some change.”
Evers also said Wednesday he hopes to see the Republican-majority Legislature take up his budget for consideration and not craft their own: “I think that’s one of the main pieces to having a bipartisan solution. Of course, I’m not going to get everything I want, nor will they get everything they want.”
So far, both Republican Assembly members and Evers’ administration have both floated tax decreases but with different approaches to getting the money.
Evers said previously that he plans to pay for the 10 percent income tax reduction for everyone making up to $100,000 annually and families making up to $150,000 by capping a corporate tax credit he said goes predominantly to people making more than $1 million.
Republicans, meanwhile, want to pay for the tax cut using state reserve funds, and last week proposed their own version of a middle class tax cut that would reduce the average filer’s taxes by $170.
Chippewa Valley Republicans said Tuesday they are hopeful there is common ground to be found with Evers’ administration.
Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, said in a statement he is “hopeful” with the goals Evers laid out in his State of the State address. Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, said she and Evers “agree on the importance of excellent schools, quality healthcare and good roads,” but disputed Evers’ criticism of Wisconsin’s economy.
Evers said he has established a “good working relationship” with Foxconn, the Taiwanese company that has started building a display-screen manufacturing and research campus in Mt. Pleasant, but wants “more transparency and accountability.”
“My position has always has been (that) Foxconn is reality, it’s part of state law. It’s unlikely to go away. My goal is to make it the best corporate citizen possible,” Evers said.
While the visit was an opportunity for Evers to see what CVTC had to offer first-hand, it also was an opportunity for CVTC to share their priorities as well.
CVTC President Bruce Barker said that the Wisconsin Technical College System has made a budget request for increased funding throughout the state.
“We told Governor Evers that if we were to get any additional funding, it would be used for high school dual credit academies and apprenticeships,” Barker said.
