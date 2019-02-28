Two nights of art and positivity are happening at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls this weekend.
In His Steps ballet and performing arts company is coming to the Heyde Center this Friday and Saturday, March 1-2, to perform an event entitled “Be Not Afraid.” Friday is the event’s teen night and the event starts at 7 p.m. with an admission cost of $20. Saturday is ladies' night and the event starts at 4 p.m. with an admission cost of $40.
Both nights, the group will share three pieces of original choreography and will also feature Emily Dunham, Lex Anderson and Executive/Artistic Diretor Lisa M. McKinnis performing and speaking.
McKinnis said her group’s performance will bring healing through the power of dance and mutual understanding and appreciation.
“It is a privilege and honor to collaborate in such an event,” McKinnis said. “Thank you, Bible Diggers, for this opportunity.”
In His Steps is a Christian nonprofit organization that serves local youth, and specifically young women, through multidisciplinary instruction in the performing arts.
This event is part of the Desirable Beauty Events series at the Heyde Center, a series of events put on to empower community members both from a religious and non-religious reference point. “Be Not Afraid” centers on fear and anxiety and how to overcome them.
