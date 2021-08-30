'In the Face of Hate We Resist:' Quilt Show features virtual exhibit on racial injustice

A special exhibit, “Racism: In the Face of Hate We Resist,” will be presented by Textile Center and Women of Color Quilters Network at the virtual 2021 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.

This international juried exhibit of 63 quilts shares the stories of resistance and fortitude that have been integral to the survival of Black people in America. In response to the murder of George Floyd, quilters expressed their grief, outrage and hope through stunning textile art.

“Art can speak things that can’t always be said with words,” said exhibit curator Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi.

As we navigate through the end of the pandemic, the 2021 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show will again offer a safe, digital event to celebrate the joy and power of quilting. It will include live, interactive educational opportunities from leading experts, a virtual vendor mall, beautiful photo gallery exhibits and more – all online at quiltshow.com from Sept. 9-11, 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Free registration for the three-day event is now open at quiltshow.com. Donations are encouraged, including monetary gifts and donations to this year’s online auction. All quilt lovers are invited to draw inspiration and delight from each other in this online and interactive experience.