A concert series is coming to Chippewa Falls this summer in the heart of downtown.
The City of Chippewa Falls announced through the Chippewa Falls Main Street Facebook page Monday night there will be a concert series coming to Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls this summer. The concert series will feature local music from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday from June 16. through Aug. 4 and take place in the newly remodeled Riverfront Park.
The new concert series is similar to other series which have popped up in the Chippewa Valley over the past few years. The Volume One Sounds Like Summer Concert Series in Eau Claire and the Rock N’ on the River Concert Series in Altoona have seen success recently, so the city of Chippewa Falls is looking to see similar success with their new concert series.
One of the featured acts is The Dead Ringers and drummer Aaron Graveen said he believes the concert series will do a lot of good for the Chippewa Falls community.
“It’ll give folks something fun to do on a summer night,” Graveen said. “I’ve seen what the Sounds Like Summer Concert Series has done for Eau Claire and I think it’ll have the same kind of impact on Chippewa Falls. It’ll be great for the community to get together, relax and enjoy music.”
Sean Jordan, the final act of the series on Aug. 4., said the concert series is a great step forward to helping make the Chippewa Falls music scene even stronger than it already is.
“It is another cool summer event by the river,” Jordan said. “I certainly have a soft spot for playing by the water for happy people during the summer. And just having more offerings for concert series is a great thing, especially for the community. Having a weekly place where people can go and hear live music is a great thing for people to get excited about the music scene. We have such a great one in the Chippewa Valley, so it’s great to add to it.”
Jordan said he is glad to be a part of the first year of the series.
“The fact I get to be a part of it the first year is really great,” Jordan said. “Chippewa has always been a really great city for me and my music. The people and shows have always been really great, so getting to be a part of a city wide concert is really cool and I’m looking forward to it.”
Riverfront Park has been under construction/renovation for more than a year, receiving updates such as a new amphitheater and other amenities to the tune of a two-million-dollar investment. The park has had issues with flooding, with an opening ceremony having to be canceled in October of last year. The park is nearly completed, and with flood waters expected to subside by the time the series starts, the hope is to make the concert series a Chippewa Falls summer staple.
Graveen said the park is already looking fantastic and it is going to be a fun summer of music on the river.
“I’ve been downtown to see the park and I’ve seen how great it looks when it’s lit up at night,” Graveen said. “The amphitheater looks beautiful and we’re very excited to be a part of it and kick off the series.”
For the full lineup and details on the Riverfront Park concert series you can visit Chippewa Falls Main Street's Facebook page.
