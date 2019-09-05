A new outdoor exhibition will be taking over the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend.
Wisconsin Game Fest is a new two-day festival occurring at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls on Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8.
The weekend-long event will include vendors, exhibitors, outdoor recreation businesses, conservation groups, live entertainment, hunting and fishing seminars, dog training demonstrations, dock dog diving activities, shooting and archery demonstrations, the North American Slingshot Championship and many more activities revolving around fall and winter sports. The event takes place 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; tickets are $9 in advance, $12 at the door, and kids 11 and under receive free admission.
Lisa Gill, promoter for Wisconsin Game Fest, said the event will have something to engage every member of any family who attends.
“Some aspects I would highlight are it is a family-friendly event,” Gill said. “Kids 11 and under get in free and there is something to do for the whole family. And we encourage people to bring their dogs because we’ll have a lot of activities for dogs and their owners as well.”
This is the first year Wisconsin Game Fest is being held in Chippewa Falls, with the organization putting it on C & G Promotions, LLC hosted the Wisconsin Sports Show in Eau Claire for the past 11 years. Gill said putting on a show in Chippewa Falls around the beginning of fall was an important step to take in order to cater to a group of events and sports that don’t receive as much attention as she believes they should.
“It’s not quite a first-year show for us, because we’ve got a lot of vendors that have been doing our other sports show who are coming over with us,” Gill said. “The new aspect of this show, though, is the fact we’ve never been able to do outdoor activities before because our March show is all indoors. So, doing an event like this at the fairgrounds allows to do much more as we aren’t as limited due to space.”
The event will feature many animals, informational courses, food and drink vendors, live musical entertainment on multiple stages and Gill said she hopes those who attend will get something out of it and at the very least have a good family filled afternoon.
“We hope those who attend find a lot of activities that they and their family can take part in over the fall and winter,” Gill said. “Maybe it’s sports they didn’t know were offered here, or maybe they find some new products they didn’t know existed or maybe they even go home with a new puppy.”
For more information on Wisconsin Game Fest or to purchase tickets you can visit their website http://www.wigamefest.com/
