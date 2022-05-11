Individual dies in Dunn County house fire

A house fire early Wednesday in the Township of Dunn in Dunn County claimed the life of an individual, county Sheriff Kevin Bygd said in a news release.

At approximately 1:58 am Wednesday, the Dunn County Communication Center received a call from an individual who reported a structure fire at a residence at N2910 370th Street in the Township of Dunn.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Menomonie Fire Department responded. Upon arrival, the sheriff said, the home was a fully involved working structure fire.

"It was quickly reported that an individual was trapped inside the residence," the sheriff's news release said. "Another individual was able to get out of the residence prior to the fire department’s arrival. The Menomonie Fire Department was able to locate the individual and extricated the individual from the residence. Once outside the residence, life saving measures were performed but the individual succumbed to their injuries."

The individual was pronounced deceased on scene. An autopsy is being conducted at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office this morning.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation, the sheriff said. The name of the deceased individual will not be released, at this time, pending family notification.

Assisting with the incident was the Menomonie Fire Department, the Elmwood Fire Department and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0