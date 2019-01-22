The hemp industry is still in its beginning stages as rules continue to be refined.
The Wisconsin State Legislature approved hemp farming in November 2017, which was allowed through the Farm Bill in 2014.
Last year was the first growing season in decades in which farmers could grow hemp in the state, but other issues remained.
Jerry Clark, agricultural agent with the UW-Extension Chippewa County, said his office has given out information to people interested in industrial hemp farming, but so far he didn’t know of anyone in the area who had grown it.
Clark said that could partly be attributed to difficulties getting seeds due to their having been still banned by other government agencies, but the 2018 Farm Bill removed those restrictions.
“Growers in Wisconsin who are interested in growing industrial hemp should be able to get the seed easier,” Clark said.
Prior to the clarification of federal law, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection — which regulates hemp production — noted on its website that Wisconsin law “does not explicitly prohibit or permit interstate movement” of hemp seeds and that it is done at buyers’ and sellers’ own risk.
There is a market for hemp seeds, but it has been traditionally used for ropes, fabric and paper among other products.
The rise in popularity of cannabidiol (CBD) — a non-intoxicating compound found in cannabis — that can be added to other products, has also raised interest in the crop nationally.
Clark said another factor that may have been discouraging farmers from trying it as a crop was the licensing and annual fees for growing hemp in Wisconsin, which could have prevented already cash-strapped farmers from wanting to experiment with something new.
“You can have quite a few costs up front before you can even grow the crop,” Clark said.
The crop itself is being seen as an up-and-coming commodity, and prior to the federal outlawing of hemp as a product in 1957 Wisconsin had been one of the world’s leading hemp growers and manufacturers.
Pest management is very little, while the fertility of the plant is similar to alfalfa and corn. The plant is also an aggressive species, making weed control an easily managed problem.
Growers wouldn’t need to hassle with added equipment either, as the crop can be planted with a traditional seeder and drill that most crop farmers have, can be harvested with a modern combine and its processing involves a similar drying and baling process like that of hay.
Inspections, licensing fees and research proposals are all requirements those interested in hemp farming will have to contend with, according to DATCP.
Growers and processors will have to apply for a one-time license and annual registration through the department by May 1. Background checks are included this process, and those convicted with drug offenses are prohibited from growing hemp.
Growers registering 30 or less acres will have to pay $150 for a license, and the cost increases $5 per additional acre up to 199 acres. Those registering 200 acres or more will pay $1,000.
There is no fee for a processor license, but processor registration is $100 annually. Grower registration will cost $350.
Growers who will also process their own hemp do not need a processing license.
Once a grower is registered and licensed, they will be responsible for obtaining their own seeds. According to DATCP, the department is still in the process of obtaining registration through the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to be a seed importer.
Seed certification is not a requirement for distributors of hemp seed, DATCP explained, but it does provide increased chances of a low THC reading.
Farmers interested in selling seed in Wisconsin will need to become licensed through the DATCP as a seed labeler, according to the department.
For more information on Wisconsin hemp production, visit datcp.wi.gov.
