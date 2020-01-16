Students learn at their own pace in their own way, and a local middle school is applying this concept to how it teaches social studies to the next generation.
In association with new academic standards set by the state of Wisconsin last year, the social studies department at Chippewa Falls Middle School has been implementing a system called "inquiry" into how it teaches the subject to students.
Inquiry is a new process that claims advances in human knowledge comes about not because people memorize facts or are great at filling out worksheets, but rather by asking questions and pursuing answers in a reasoned, self-critical way.
Chelsea Seckora, a social studies educator, said using the inquiry system is putting the students at the middle school ahead of the game in terms of learning practices.
“We’ve started to take a look at the standards we are going to put into place in our classrooms,” Seckora said. “Meaning, what are eighth grade social studies students going to learn, what are seventh graders going to learn, and really taking the standards that are most important to our subject area and incorporating them into our lesson plans. We’ve only had the standards for a little over a year, so we have tons of more work to do, but I feel like where we are in, in relation to where the state expects us to be at, is a really good place. We’re almost ahead of the game, which feels really good.”
The inquiry system is based upon four pillars.
Those pillars (starting points) include structured inquiry, where students follow the lead of the teacher as the entire class engages in one inquiry together; controlled inquiry, where the teacher chooses topics and identifies the resources students will use to answer questions; guided inquiry where the teacher chooses topics/questions and students design product or solutions; and free inquiry, where students choose topics without reference to any prescribed outcome.
“Either students have a passion for something they want to learn about, or they have a goal for achieving something in a certain area of knowledge, or they might have curiosity towards a certain part of the subject, or they want to learn something new they’ve never learned before,” Seckora said. “In order to have inquiry, you have to have a starting spot. It gives students a kickstart.”
Throughout the process, students may take different ways of getting to an answer, but the inquiry process is fairly uniform but pursued in a different way.
All the students start at one of the four pillars, establish an essential question, propose and plan a way to accomplish the learning goal, explore and research the topic/question, collect learning evidence, create an authentic piece related to the question and finally publicly display their understanding of the topic.
Seckora said the inquiry process is designed to cater to students’ unique learning style and foster their individual love of learning and the pursuit of knowledge.
And while the process is more independent than the traditional learning structure, Seckora said it has been shown to be just as effective -- if not more effective -- in fostering creative minds than the traditional lecture and note taking learning structure used for decades.
“The inquiry process isn’t a system where we let them go, let them loose and let them learn on their own,” Seckora said. “That’s not how inquiry always works, it can work that way but there’s also a little bit more structure to it as well. As our department at the middle school continues to dig into inquiry and start to implement it, we know it’s not a one-size-fits-all system.”
As education evolves, systems like inquiry being implemented in the social studies department at Chippewa Falls Middle School are continuing to reshape how teachers approach education and how students learn the necessary skills to be successful.
