An Eau Claire man accused of exposing himself and destroying property in a Stanley hotel in March 2017 will be committed to a state institution for one year to “regain competency,” according to online court records.
Brian Laskoski, 39, of 2809 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire, was charged with damaging more than $2,500 of property, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, lewd/lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct.
Judge James M. Isaacson ordered in a court hearing July 5 that reports be made at three months, six months, nine months and 30 days before the end of Laskoski’s yearlong institution stay.
Laskoski is also facing criminal charges in three other cases.
In August 2016 he was charged with possessing methamphetamine. A month later he was charged with taking and driving a vehicle without consent and criminal damage to property. In September 2017, he was charged with battery by a prisoner, strangulation and suffocation and felony bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
A law enforcement officer found Laskoski in a Stanley hotel on March 27, 2017 after responding to a report of Laskoski “wrecking his room.”
After an officer confronted him, Laskoski exposed his genitals, kicked a chair, tore a landline phone out of the wall, punched a glass fire extinguisher case and fled from officers.
Officers Tased and pepper sprayed Laskoski, but Laskoski continued to resist arrest, banging on hotel room doors and barricading himself inside a room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.