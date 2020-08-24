Interviews to be held Wednesday for vacant Chippewa Falls school board position

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A special meeting of the Board of Education of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stillson Elementary School to interview candidates for a board vacancy.

The vacancy was created after board member Jennifer Heinz resigned from her the board late last month.

Board representatives said Heinz will be missed.

Though only in her second term, she quickly acquired a leadership role upon her election in 2016 and was instrumental in helping forward many of the district’s initiatives that have been in place since 2014.

Potential candidates and further interview dates for the position will be made known after Wednesday’s round of interviews.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0