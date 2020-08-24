 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Interviews to be held Wednesday for vacant Chippewa Falls school board position
0 comments
top story

Interviews to be held Wednesday for vacant Chippewa Falls school board position

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A special meeting of the Board of Education of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stillson Elementary School to interview candidates for a board vacancy.

The vacancy was created after board member Jennifer Heinz resigned from her the board late last month.

Board representatives said Heinz will be missed.

Though only in her second term, she quickly acquired a leadership role upon her election in 2016 and was instrumental in helping forward many of the district’s initiatives that have been in place since 2014.

Potential candidates and further interview dates for the position will be made known after Wednesday’s round of interviews.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Victoria E. Pratt
Obituaries

Victoria E. Pratt

Victoria E. Pratt, 52, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Corrine W. Willkom
Obituaries

Corrine W. Willkom

Corrine W. Willkom, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side, under the care of Mayo Cli…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Thompson Wants to Expand Free UW Tuition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News