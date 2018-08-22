An outside investigation into a series of Stanley-Boyd school cafeteria incidents has uncovered more details about accusations that staff threw away meals for students who had negative account balances.
“Lack of direction” and pressure from former Stanley-Boyd superintendent Jim Jones to erase the negative balances was partially to blame, the investigation found.
In May, two parents told the Herald a Stanley-Boyd staffer took a lunch tray from a student with a negative balance and threw the food away. Another parent said staff approached her child about the child’s negative lunch balance while the child was in a lunch line.
Jones denied the allegations, saying the district did not throw students’ lunches away.
After students repeated similar allegations at a May school board meeting, the Stanley-Boyd school board decided to look into a third-party investigation.
Part of that investigation by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards was released by the district.
Inside the investigation
The report debunks some claims from students and parents. It also concludes that a student’s lunch was thrown away April 10.
Jones never told staff to take away student lunches, according to the report, but “did not give his principals or food service staff as much help in finding a solution to the problem as he should have.”
A staff member in question did not “rip (a) tray” out of a student’s hands, according to the investigation report. A student who made that allegation was not in the cafeteria during the incident.
On April 10, three students were stopped before eating lunch because of a negative account balance, according to the report.
One student paid for the meal and then ate it. A second student gave his food tray to a cafeteria staff member, and then-Principal Jeff Koenig then gave the student several protein bars to eat.
A third student, when asked for his tray, gave it to Koenig.
Koenig threw away only a serving of nacho cheese, Koenig told the investigator. But several students said Koenig also dumped milk, taco meat and other food in “in front of” the student.
After the incidents, Koenig immediately told Jones he would not tell any more students they could not eat, as he was “morally opposed” to it, according to the report.
At the time, Koenig didn’t know the school offered alternative meals to students with negative balances, the report found.
Koenig and other staffers were also under intense pressure from Jones to lower negative lunch balances.
No staff members “acted with any sort of malice or vindictive intent,” according to the report, and were “placed in a pressure cooker” by Jones.
The district has struggled to keep negative student lunch balances at bay, the report found. While administrators made changes in the spring to keep the negative balances down, students and parents also weren’t adequately warned, according to the report — leading to confusion and students “caught off guard.”
Koenig is now Stanley-Boyd district administrator; Jones retired this month.
