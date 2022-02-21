Investigator Chris Kowalczyk announces bid for Chippewa County Sheriff

Chris Kowalczyk is the youngest of eight children in his family, which includes his oldest brother, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.

Chris Kowalczyk followed his brother into law enforcement, joining the Stanley Police Department when he was 19, and three years later, moving to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department. Now, Chris hopes to replace his older brother and become the next Chippewa County sheriff.

Chris Kowalczyk, 53, announced his candidacy for the position Thursday, one day after his older brother formally announced he wouldn't seek another term. Chris said he plans to run as a Democrat. For years, people have asked him to run for the position, he said.

"The time is right," Chris Kowalczyk said. "I think I'm qualified. My training and experience speaks for itself."

During his 34 years in law enforcement, Chris Kowalczyk has served in the West Central Drug Task Force, served as lead field training officer, became team leader of the Chippewa County SWAT team, and since 2010, has worked in the investigations division.

"I have been the lead investigator the last 10 years on most major investigations," he said.

Chippewa County is slated to obtain and begin using body cameras by the end of the year, and Kowalczyk said he wants to make sure the equipment is easy to use and dependable. The equipment is needed to show how officers interact with the public, he said.

"I believe in transparency in government," he said.

Among the challenges the department is facing is the ever-increasing numbers of meth, heroin and designer drugs moving into the area, he said. Those drugs change the way the agency does its business, he said, and the sheriff's department must adapt to meet those challenges.

"Status quo is not good enough for me," he said.

Chris Kowalczyk is a Boyd native and attended Chippewa Valley Technical College to get his law enforcement training. He has two adult children.

Part-time Cornell police officer Travis Hakes has already announced his candidacy for sheriff. Hakes, a Republican, lost the sheriff's race in 2018 to Jim Kowalczyk.

Jim Kowalczyk, who will turn 66 in April, was elected sheriff in 2006, and won reelection in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

