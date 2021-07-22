Iowa man arrested in Chippewa County for sixth drunken-driving offense

An Iowa man has been arrested in Chippewa County for his sixth drunken-driving offense, less than year after he was stopped for his fifth offense.

John E. Lnenicka, 39, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of drunken driving, operating after revocation due to OWI, possessing of drug paraphernalia, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and bail jumping.

Judge Ben Lane set a $1,000 cash bond, which Lnenicka has since posted. Lane set a return court date for July 27.

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested Lnenicka. He was stopped at about 6:40 p.m. Friday on Highway 27 for speeding. The arresting officer smelled marijuana and believed Lnenicka appeared impaired. Lnenicka was arrested, taken for a blood draw, then brought to the Chippewa County Jail.

Lnenicka was charged with his fifth drunken-driving offense in Portage County in November and was released after posting a $4,500 cash bond; he entered a not guilty plea in January. He returns to that court on Sept. 7.

