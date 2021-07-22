Iowa man arrested in Chippewa County for sixth drunken-driving offense

EAU CLAIRE LEADER-TELEGRAM
EAU CLAIRE LEADER-TELEGRAM STAFF
An Iowa man has been arrested in Chippewa County for his sixth drunken-driving offense, less than year after he was stopped for his fifth offense.
John E. Lnenicka, 39, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of drunken driving, operating after revocation due to OWI, possessing of drug paraphernalia, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and bail jumping.
Judge Ben Lane set a $1,000 cash bond, which Lnenicka has since posted. Lane set a return court date for July 27.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested Lnenicka. He was stopped at about 6:40 p.m. Friday on Highway 27 for speeding. The arresting officer smelled marijuana and believed Lnenicka appeared impaired. Lnenicka was arrested, taken for a blood draw, then brought to the Chippewa County Jail.
Lnenicka was charged with his fifth drunken-driving offense in Portage County in November and was released after posting a $4,500 cash bond; he entered a not guilty plea in January. He returns to that court on Sept. 7.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.
La Crosse County Court felonies in June
Tifanie A. Davis
Tifanie A. Davis, 40, La Crosse, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the criminal complaint, she drove away with another person's vehicle during the overnight hours of June 24. Police recovered the vehicle with Davis inside several hours later. She is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Gideon Newell
Gideon Newell, 22, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. According to the criminal complaint, Newell was a passenger in a vehicle in which more than 15 Ecstasy pills and four packages of marijuana were found after responding were found by police May 21 in West Salem. Newell is free on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Dante C. Tucker
Dante C. Tucker, 31, La Crosse, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment and intimidating a victim. The criminal complaint says he was arrested after a June 23 incident in La Crosse. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond with GPS monitoring and house arrest.
Steve Rundio
Trevor C. Houd
Trevor C. Houd, 20, Black River Falls, has been charged with possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. According to the criminal complaint, West Salem police found more than 15 Ecstasy pills and four packages of marijuana May 21 inside a vehicle operated by Houd. Houd is free on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Xiong Her
Xiong Her, 68, St. Paul, Minnesota, is accused of second-degree sexual assault/use of force and burglary. A warrant for his arrest was issued June 23, and he was taken into custody by St. Paul police June 25.
Steve Rundio
John Koskovich
John Koskovich, 29, Mindoro, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, Koskovich put both hands around a woman's neck during a June 7 altercation in the town of Farmington. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Carlton Jack
Carlton Jack, 47, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Jack was found with .2 grams of methamphetamine during a June 14 traffic stop in West Salem. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.
Kyle John Backlund
Kyle John Backlund, 31, La Crosse, is accused of possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Backlund was found with .46 grams of methamphetamine during an April 12 traffic stop on Interstate 90. No initial court appearance has been set.
Travis W. Kidd
Travis W. Kidd, 40, La Crosse, was charged with stalking. According to the criminal complaint, Kidd showed up uninvited at a woman's La Crosse residence June 13 in violation of a no-contact order. The complaint says a woman has been receiving numerous unwanted contacts from Kidd since January. Kidd is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $2,000 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
David R. Meier
David R. Meier, 31, West Salem, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Meier was found with 1.7 grams of methamphetamine after a June 14 traffic stop in West Salem. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Kayla Marie Rach
Kayla Marie Rach, 34, La Crosse, was charged with criminal damage to property. According to the criminal complaint, Rach caused $5,000 worth of damage after kicking and shattering a glass door April 18 at Coulee Region Docks. Rach failed to gain entry and left the scene. She was released on a $500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Crystal M. Reschke
Crystal M. Reschke, 40, Chaseburg, was charged with possession of methamphetamine in two separate criminal complaints. According to the first complaint, police found a glass pipe and a baggie containing methamphetamine after a March 5 traffic stop in La Crosse. According to the second complaint, Reschke was found with .2 grams of methamphetamine after a June 14 traffic stop in West Salem. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Bradley R. Hansen
Bradley R. Hansen, 37, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Hansen was found with 1.3 grams of heroin after La Crosse police responded to a June 13 call of a man passed out inside a vehicle. Hansen was released on a $3,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Marcelle Davis Jr.
Marcelle Davis Jr., 21, La Crosse, has been charged with false imprisonment. According to the criminal complaint, Davis dragged a woman into a bathroom inside a La Crosse residence May 20 and didn't let her leave until the impending arrival of police. He is free after posting a $10,000 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Darius D. Driver
Darius D. Driver, 42, La Crosse, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the criminal complaint, Driver entered a Toyota Yaris parked on Kane Street in La Crosse June 5 and drove the vehicle away. The vehicle was recovered four days later. Driver was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Troy N. Wing
Troy N. Wing, 53, La Crosse, is accused of fleeing an officer. According to the complaint, Wing refused to pull over May 19 for an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 90 and continued westbound into Minnesota before police terminated the pursuit. A warrant was issued for Wing June 8, and he was taken into custody the following day.
]
Rachel A. Behrends/Matthew Copus
Rachel A. Behrends, 31, Eitzen, Minnesota, and Matthew Copus, 38, La Crosse, are accused of possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs. According to the complaint, police were called to a welfare check in the town of Campbell and found Copus and Behrends with heroin and methamphetamine. Behrends has an initial court appearance set for June 30. Copus has an initial court appearance set for July 8.
Steve Rundio
Gina Rose
Gina Rose, 60, Stoddard, is accused of attempting to elude an officer. According to the complaint, Rose drove away from an April 25 traffic stop in West Salem before calling a half hour later to turn herself in. She has an initial court appearance set for June 25.
Steve Rundio
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.