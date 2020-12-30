Irvine Park Christmas Village sees record donations, requests take down volunteers

The 2020 holiday season has shown itself to be an especially giving time in the Chippewa Valley.

The Christmas Village at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls, a large annual display of holiday lights which relies on volunteers, has seen a record number of donations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dick Hebert, Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry director, said the village saw around 50% more donations in 2020. He attributed the increase to people appreciative of the village’s staff being willing to put on the display despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re very thankful once again that the community has stepped up to help us set up the Christmas Village,” Hebert said. “Over the course of our 33 years putting on the Christmas Village we’ve had thousands of people volunteer. The reason the Christmas Village is successful is every year people volunteer their money and their time. And for a lot of people, volunteering time is a bigger commitment than donating money.”

The final day for the Christmas Village is Thursday (New Year’s Eve), and beginning on the first day of 2021 they will need many volunteers to help take down the displays throughout Irvine Park. Those interested in volunteering can contact the Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Department at 715-723-0051.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.