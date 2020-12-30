 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Irvine Park Christmas Village sees record donations, requests take down volunteers
0 comments
alert featured

Irvine Park Christmas Village sees record donations, requests take down volunteers

{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas Lights

The Christmas Village in Irvine Park, pictured here in previous years, is one of the largest Christmas light displays in the area.

 CHIPPEWA HERALD

The 2020 holiday season has shown itself to be an especially giving time in the Chippewa Valley.

The Christmas Village at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls, a large annual display of holiday lights which relies on volunteers, has seen a record number of donations.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dick Hebert, Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry director, said the village saw around 50% more donations in 2020. He attributed the increase to people appreciative of the village’s staff being willing to put on the display despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re very thankful once again that the community has stepped up to help us set up the Christmas Village,” Hebert said. “Over the course of our 33 years putting on the Christmas Village we’ve had thousands of people volunteer. The reason the Christmas Village is successful is every year people volunteer their money and their time. And for a lot of people, volunteering time is a bigger commitment than donating money.”

The final day for the Christmas Village is Thursday (New Year’s Eve), and beginning on the first day of 2021 they will need many volunteers to help take down the displays throughout Irvine Park. Those interested in volunteering can contact the Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Department at 715-723-0051.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Tavern League of WI v. Palm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News