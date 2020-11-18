 Skip to main content
Irvine Park Christmas Village to go on as planned despite COVID-19 pandemic
Irvine Park Christmas Village to go on as planned despite COVID-19 pandemic

The Irvine Park Christmas Village is celebrating its 33rd year of operation in 2020, going on as planned despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A beloved Chippewa Valley holiday season attraction is returning in 2020, but with a few small adjustments.

The Irvine Park Christmas Village in Chippewa Falls will go on as scheduled despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday light display will open on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will cease operation on Friday, Jan. 1.

Dick Hebert, Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry director, said the Christmas Village staff is extremely appreciative of being able to put on the display for more than three decades and even more so in 2020 due to many other public events having to be postponed or canceled.

“We’re very thankful once again that the community has stepped up to help us set up the Christmas Village,” Hebert said. “Over the course of our 33 years putting on the Christmas Village we’ve had thousands of people volunteer. The reason the Christmas Village is successful is every year people volunteer their money and their time. And for a lot of people, volunteering time is a bigger commitment than donating money.”

However, a few other events which are usually a part of the annual Christmas Village calendar will not take place due to COVID-19 complications in Chippewa Falls. The “Run for the Lights,” Chippewa Valley Newspapers’ “Walk Through the Park,” horse drawn wagon rides and the walking only nights will not occur in accordance with recommended coronavirus safety protocols.

Hebert said the decision to voluntarily cancel these events is in the best interest of the Chippewa Valley community and attendees of the Christmas Village. And while these events may be canceled, walking through the park will still be allowed.

“Because of COVID-19 there are some things we can’t do and chose not to do this year,” Hebert said. “But people can still walk through the park any time they want, we just ask that they wear a mask and social distance as much as possible.”

New to the Irvine Park Christmas Village in 2020 is a police department display, one which has been many years in the making.

“It’s something the Christmas Village community has always wanted to do,” Hebert said. “We finally were able to complete that addition to the display and we are very happy to have it. I am happy to be able to provide it to people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Construction and setup of the Christmas Village began on Friday, Sept. 18 and has involved over 200 volunteers so far.

For those interested in volunteering in the take down of the village after New Year’s Day can contact the Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Department at 715-723-0051.

GALLERY: Santa rides in style in Chippewa Falls

Santa and Mrs. Claus visited downtown Chippewa Falls Friday, greeting children and listening to Christmas lists in "Santa's House," located in the Rutledge Charity building. Santa's ride—different from year to year—was a Christmas-themed parking enforcement vehicle, tied up with a giant bow. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available at the Rutledge Charity Building at 404 N. Bridge Street on Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, 9 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to visit with children.

