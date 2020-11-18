Irvine Park Christmas Village to go on as planned despite COVID-19 pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hebert said the decision to voluntarily cancel these events is in the best interest of the Chippewa Valley community and attendees of the Christmas Village. And while these events may be canceled, walking through the park will still be allowed.

“Because of COVID-19 there are some things we can’t do and chose not to do this year,” Hebert said. “But people can still walk through the park any time they want, we just ask that they wear a mask and social distance as much as possible.”

New to the Irvine Park Christmas Village in 2020 is a police department display, one which has been many years in the making.

“It’s something the Christmas Village community has always wanted to do,” Hebert said. “We finally were able to complete that addition to the display and we are very happy to have it. I am happy to be able to provide it to people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Construction and setup of the Christmas Village began on Friday, Sept. 18 and has involved over 200 volunteers so far.

For those interested in volunteering in the take down of the village after New Year’s Day can contact the Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Department at 715-723-0051.

