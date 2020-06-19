Irvine Park gets new playground equipment

Another donation came from a Georgia resident, whose mother grew up in Chippewa Falls, and left the money in her estate earmarked for Irvine Park improvements.

While much of the work was done Wednesday and Thursday, the new equipment is still roped off, as Hebert said it will take roughly two weeks for the cement to settle. The borders and wood chips also still must be put in place.

The parks department has been able to construct a number of new playgrounds in recent years, all from private donations.

In 2015, TTM Technologies picked up the $69,025 tab of installing a new playground in Irvine Park. That is next to the new equipment paid for by the $10,000 donation.

In 2016, the Community Foundation of Chippewa County and the Rutledge Charities paid the cost of a $17,000 playground at Alexander McBean Park, located at Marshall and Grand Avenue on the city’s East Hill.

Nordson EDI, a Chippewa Falls die-manufacturing firm, paid the cost of the $44,000 playground equipment at Unity Park in the southeastern corner of the city in 2017.

