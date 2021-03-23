Irvine Park to begin $700,000 renovation in May

A $700,000 renovation in the southwest corner of Irvine Park, in the area dubbed Flag Hill, will begin in May. The existing bathroom building, which is only open May through October, will be torn down and replaced by a year-round facility.

Parks director Dick Hebert said he is excited that the plan is moving forward. With the warm weather so far in March, many people are in the park, but the bathrooms cannot be opened because they don’t have adequate plumbing.

A 3.5-mile cross country ski trail loops throughout the woods on the western half of Irvine Park, connected to Flag Hill, in the upper part of the park. That made it important to have a year-round building, he added.

“There will be a foyer inside, where people can sit down and warm up, and put on their boots,” Hebert said.

The new bathroom building should be substantially completed by mid-September, he said. Also part of the $700,000 project is replacing a parking lot, and constructing a 30-foot-by-60-foot pavilion that will be attached to the bathroom building. The exterior wall will include a shelf and outlets, so people can plug in food-serving machines. Hebert also wants to purchase new, sturdy steel tables to replace the aging, wooden ones.

